La quinta fecha en la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones
Sigue los partidos en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl:
Martes 28 de noviembre
Grupo E
- Lazio 2-0 Celtic, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
1-0: 82' Ciro Immobile (LAZ); 2-0: 85' Ciro Immobile (LAZ)
- Feyenoord vs. Atlético de Madrid, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo F
- AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- París Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo G
- Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Young Boys vs. Estrella Roja, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo H
- Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Real Amberes, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
1-0: 12' Mykola Matviyenko (SHA)
- FC Barcelona vs. FC Porto, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Miércoles 29 de noviembre
Grupo A
- Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 14:45 horas.
- Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhague, 17:00 horas.
Grupo B
- Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 14:45 horas.
- Arsenal vs. Lens, 17:00 horas.
Grupo C
- Real Madrid vs, Napoli, 17:00 horas.
- SC Braga vs. Union Berlín, 17:00 horas.
Grupo D
- Benfica vs. Inter de Milán, 17:00 horas.
- Real Sociedad vs. FC Salzburgo, 17:00 horas.
| ¡Goles en Roma! Lazio vence por 2-0 a Celtic con un veloz doblete de Ciro Immobile en los últimos minutos de partido #UCL #CooperativaContigo
| Se juega el segundo en Roma y Hamburgo
| Lazio y Celtic se fueron al descanso con empate 0-0, mientras Shakhtar sigue 1-0 arriba ante Royal Amberes
| Shakhtar Donetsk abrió al cuenta con gol de Mykola Matviyenko y vence 1-0 a Royal Antwerp en el Grupo H #UCL #CooperativaContigo
| [En vivo] ¡Comenzó la quinta fecha grupal de la Champions League! Lazio recibe a Celtic y Shakhtar Donetsk enfrenta a Royal Antwerp #UCL #CooperativaContigo