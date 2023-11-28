Síguenos:
La quinta fecha en la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones

Sigue los partidos en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl.

Sigue los partidos en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl:

Martes 28 de noviembre

Grupo E

1-0: 82' Ciro Immobile (LAZ); 2-0: 85' Ciro Immobile (LAZ)

Grupo F

Grupo G

Grupo H

1-0: 12' Mykola Matviyenko (SHA)

 

Miércoles 29 de noviembre

Grupo A

  • Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 14:45 horas.
  • Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhague, 17:00 horas.

Grupo B

  • Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 14:45 horas.
  • Arsenal vs. Lens, 17:00 horas.

Grupo C

  • Real Madrid vs, Napoli, 17:00 horas.
  • SC Braga vs. Union Berlín, 17:00 horas.

Grupo D

  • Benfica vs. Inter de Milán, 17:00 horas.
  • Real Sociedad vs. FC Salzburgo, 17:00 horas.

 

Minuto a Minuto

| ¡Goles en Roma! Lazio vence por 2-0 a Celtic con un veloz doblete de Ciro Immobile en los últimos minutos de partido #UCL #CooperativaContigo

| Se juega el segundo en Roma y Hamburgo

| Lazio y Celtic se fueron al descanso con empate 0-0, mientras Shakhtar sigue 1-0 arriba ante Royal Amberes

| Shakhtar Donetsk abrió al cuenta con gol de Mykola Matviyenko y vence 1-0 a Royal Antwerp en el Grupo H #UCL #CooperativaContigo

| [En vivo] ¡Comenzó la quinta fecha grupal de la Champions League! Lazio recibe a Celtic y Shakhtar Donetsk enfrenta a Royal Antwerp #UCL #CooperativaContigo

