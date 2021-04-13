Síguenos:
Selección chilena
Marcador Ficha

Preolímpico a Tokio 2020

DT: José Letelier

Chile

  Entretiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Katalin Kulcsar (HUN)

DT: Alain Djeumfa

Camerún

Repechaje Olímpico
Antalya, Turquía
13/04/2021, 12:00 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
Campeonato Preolímpico a Tokio 2020
Fecha y hora 13/04/2021, 12:00 horas
Lugar Antalya, Turquía
Árbitro Katalin Kulcsar (HUN)
Alineaciones
Chile Camerún
  • 1 Christiane Endler
  • 2 Valentina Díaz
  • 3 Carla Guerrero
  • 18 Camila Sáez
  • 17 Javiera Toro
  • 8 Karen Araya
  • 11 Yessenia López
  • 4 Francisca Lara
  • 10 Yanara Aedo
  • 20 Daniela Zamora
  • 9 María José Urrutia
  • 1 Bhina
  • 12 Mahi Kith
  • 6 Johnson
  • 11 Awona
  • 15 Ndzana
  • 17 Omboudou
  • 10 Ngock Yango
  • 13 Meyong
  • 7 Aboudi
  • 4 Mbengono
  • 3 Nchout Ajara
Goles
Chile Camerún
Tarjetas Amarillas
Chile Camerún

6' Y. López

14' V. Díaz

22' B. Omboudou

45' N. Ajara
Tarjetas Rojas
Chile Camerún
