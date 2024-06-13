Rafael Nadal confirma que no estará presente en Wimbledon, pero jugará otro torneo

Este jueves, el tenista español Rafael Nadal confirmó que definitivamente no jugará Wimbledon, tal como ya lo había señalado tras su eliminación de Roland Garros. Pese a lo anterior, su foco estará en prepararse para los Juegos Olímpicos, anunciando que participará en un torneo previo a la cita de los anillos.

"Durante mi rueda de prensa posterior al partido en Roland Garros me preguntaron sobre mi calendario de verano y desde entonces he estado practicando en arcilla. Ayer se anunció que jugaré en los Juegos Olímpicos de París, mis últimos Juegos Olímpicos", señaló Rafa en sus redes sociales.

During my post match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer calendar and since then I have been practicing on clay. It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 13, 2024

"Con este objetivo, creemos que lo mejor para mi cuerpo es no cambiar de superficie y seguir jugando en arcilla hasta entonces. Es por esta razón que echará de menos jugar Wimbledon este año. Me entristece no poder vivir este año el gran ambiente de ese increíble torneo, que siempre estará en mi corazón, y estar con todos los aficionados británicos que siempre me brindaron un gran apoyo. Los extrañaré a todos", añadió.

With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon. I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of… — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 13, 2024

El torneo que disputará Nadal como preparación para los Juegos Olímpicos

"Para prepararme para los Juegos Olímpicos, jugaré el torneo en Bastad, Suecia. Un torneo que jugué al principio de mi carrera y donde lo pasé muy bien tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha", finalizó.

In order to prepare for the Olympic Games, I will play the tournament in Bastad, Sweden. A tournament that I played earlier in my career and where I had a great time both on and off the court. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Thank you — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 13, 2024

Bastad se jugará del 15 al 21 de julio y servirá como escenario previo a París 2024 ya que el tenis en los Juegos se comenzará el 26 del mismo mes.