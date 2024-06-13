Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Cobreloa Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal confirma que no estará presente en Wimbledon, pero jugará otro torneo

El manacorí dio a conocer la noticia este jueves.

Foto: iconsport Rafael Nadal confirma que no estará presente en Wimbledon, pero jugará otro torneo
Jorge Hernández Vergara
Llévatelo:

Este jueves, el tenista español Rafael Nadal confirmó que definitivamente no jugará Wimbledon, tal como ya lo había señalado tras su eliminación de Roland Garros. Pese a lo anterior, su foco estará en prepararse para los Juegos Olímpicos, anunciando que participará en un torneo previo a la cita de los anillos.

"Durante mi rueda de prensa posterior al partido en Roland Garros me preguntaron sobre mi calendario de verano y desde entonces he estado practicando en arcilla. Ayer se anunció que jugaré en los Juegos Olímpicos de París, mis últimos Juegos Olímpicos", señaló Rafa en sus redes sociales.

"Con este objetivo, creemos que lo mejor para mi cuerpo es no cambiar de superficie y seguir jugando en arcilla hasta entonces. Es por esta razón que echará de menos jugar Wimbledon este año. Me entristece no poder vivir este año el gran ambiente de ese increíble torneo, que siempre estará en mi corazón, y estar con todos los aficionados británicos que siempre me brindaron un gran apoyo. Los extrañaré a todos", añadió.

El torneo que disputará Nadal como preparación para los Juegos Olímpicos

"Para prepararme para los Juegos Olímpicos, jugaré el torneo en Bastad, Suecia. Un torneo que jugué al principio de mi carrera y donde lo pasé muy bien tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha", finalizó.

Bastad se jugará del 15 al 21 de julio y servirá como escenario previo a París 2024 ya que el tenis en los Juegos se comenzará el 26 del mismo mes.

